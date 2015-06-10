(Adds details, plan for Soriot to take on some of Morrison's
work)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 10 AstraZeneca's chief
medical officer and head of global late-stage drug development
Briggs Morrison is to leave the company, creating a gap at the
top of the group's research operations.
A spokeswoman said on Wednesday Morrison was departing to
become chief executive of an unlisted venture capital-backed
drugmaker in the United States, adding there had been no
disagreement with other top managers at AstraZeneca.
"It is not appropriate for us to confirm the name of the
company but it is an exciting new opportunity for him," she
said.
Morrison, who joined AstraZeneca from Pfizer in
2012, has played a central role in the British drugmaker's bid
to turn around its portfolio. He also helped defend the firm's
independence in the face of a $118 billion takeover attempt by
Pfizer last year.
Morrison will cease his current roles at the end of the week
and leave AstraZeneca shortly after.
While the drugmaker seeks a successor, Chief Executive
Pascal Soriot will take over responsibility for medicines
development and Elisabeth Bjork will act as chief medical
officer.
Soriot, who took over as CEO in October 2012, chose Morrison
as one of his key drug research lieutenants, alongside Mene
Pangalos, who heads early development work, and Bahija Jallal,
leader of the group's MedImmune biotech unit.
AstraZeneca has won plaudits for recent progress with its
pipeline of experimental drugs, especially in cancer, where it
is investing heavily in the hot new field of immunotherapy.
Still, many industry analysts remain sceptical about its
ability to lift sales to $45 billion by 2023 from $26 billion
last year, a target set by Soriot when the company was fighting
off Pfizer's attempted takeover last year.
It has suffered some setbacks, too, most recently when its
partner Amgen pulled out of a psoriasis drug
collaboration last month after suicidal thoughts were observed
in patients taking the medicine.
AstraZeneca said it had not issued a formal statement about
Morrison's exit because he was not a board member.
(Editing by David Holmes)