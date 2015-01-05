* Immune-boosting cancer drugs critical to company's future
* Iannone named new head of immuno-oncology drug development
* Next up, Astra awaiting clinical trial news on Brilinta
LONDON, Jan 5 AstraZeneca has appointed
a new leader for its all-important immuno-oncology drug
development operation after the departure of the previous head
for personal reasons, the British-based drugmaker said on
Monday.
Rachel Humphrey left the company at the end November and was
replaced last month by Robert Iannone, a member of the global
medicines development team, a spokeswoman said in response to
inquiries. Her departure was not announced at the time.
Humphrey's exit coincides with the loss of another leader in
immuno-oncology, albeit from a different part of the firm. Peter
Emtage, who was involved in early research at AstraZeneca's unit
MedImmune, was appointed to a senior position at biotech company
Intrexon on Dec. 4.
AstraZeneca said the two departures were a coincidence and
the company's work in immuno-oncology was proceeding at full
steam, with no problems with any programmes. "It's business as
usual," the spokeswoman said.
The drugmaker, which saw off a $118 billion takeover attempt
by Pfizer last year, is banking on new cancer medicines
to help revive its fortunes.
It is also hoping for an imminent boost to its heart drug
Brilinta from results of a clinical trial - known as PEGASUS -
assessing the medicine's use in patients who experienced a heart
attack 1-3 years ago. That group could more than double the
number of patients eligible for Brilinta.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)