LONDON May 28 AstraZeneca has agreed to
buy Omthera Pharmaceuticals for up to $443 million to
build up its cardiovascular drug business, which Britain's
second biggest drugmaker has previously identified as a priority
area.
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had entered into a definitive
agreement to buy Omthera for $12.70 per share, or approximately
$323 million, a premium of 88 percent on Omthera's closing price
on Friday.
In addition, Omthera shareholders will get contingent value
rights (CVRs) of up to approximately $4.70 per share, or $120
million in total, depending on the success of Omthera's
experimental drug Epanova for treating patients with very high
triglycerides, a type of blood fat that is bad for the heart.