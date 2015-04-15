* New drugs make progress, high hopes in lung cancer
treatment
* Pipeline supports shares despite tough 2015 outlook
* Generics and FX challenge goal of hitting EPS target
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 15 Having seen off a hostile $118
billion bid launched a year ago by U.S. rival Pfizer,
Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca is on the move --
quite literally.
As of last month, a four-days-a-week service set up by the
drugmaker with Sun Air is connecting staff in its new Cambridge
science and operations hub with those in Gothenburg, the group's
other major European centre.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is making AstraZeneca more
nimble as hopes build for its cancer pipeline, but he still has
his work cut out to keep 2015 earnings above the floor needed to
protect his bonus.
Investors must balance the short-term challenges posed by a
massive "cliff" of patent expiries for older drugs against
AstraZeneca's long-term promise that sales can reach $45 billion
in 2023 from $26 billion last year.
So far, Frenchman Soriot has played his hand well, given the
inevitable disappointment among some shareholders at the
rejection of Pfizer's final 55 pound-a-share offer last year.
Even though many analysts view the $45 billion sales target as a
stretch, the stock is now back above 48 pounds.
Stephen Lamacraft, fund manager at Woodford Investment
Management, thinks the price rise is fully justified given the
pipeline progress in the last 12 months, especially in cancer.
"The merits of its immuno-oncology assets are well known but
still undervalued, while there are still some relatively unknown
drugs such as roxadustat - an oral product to treat anaemia -
that could provide material upside," he said.
Woodford, a staunch opponent of Pfizer's bid, has made a big
bet on Soriot delivering, since AstraZeneca makes up an outsized
7.5 percent of its Equity Income fund.
AstraZeneca faces tough competition in the market for hot
new cancer treatments that boost the immune system, and it is
behind Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co,
which already have drugs on the market.
Yet Jefferies analysts argue it is effectively ahead of
rivals when it comes to the big commercial opportunity of
combining immuno-oncology drugs in lung cancer.
Its cancer progress was underscored this week, with news
that it will present a bumper 62 pieces of scientific research
at the April 18-22 American Association for Cancer Research
annual meeting, while its tremelimumab drug won "orphan" drug
status in the United States. The designation aims to encourage
drug development for rare conditions.
Outside cancer, heart drug Brilinta has shown potential for
wider use and its diabetes medicine Onglyza dodged a bullet on
Tuesday when a U.S. advisory panel advised against recommending
prescribing restrictions.
INDEPENDENT STRATEGY
"The quality of the transformation we are seeing across our
organisation further underpins our confidence in AstraZeneca's
longer-term prospects," a company spokeswoman said.
"We are on track to return to growth by 2017 and are well
positioned to deliver our long-term goals through our
independent strategy."
Quarterly results on April 24 are unlikely to be pretty,
however. Sales of stomach acid pill Nexium are now eroding fast,
following the arrival of U.S. generics in February, and its
top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor is also in decline.
With AstraZeneca also facing headwinds from the strong
dollar, consensus forecasts now point to 2015 earnings per share
of $4.21, just one cent above the level needed to hit bonus
targets.
Soriot and his team are required to ensure the dividend
cover ratio does not fall below 1.5 times "core" earnings, which
excludes certain items, implying an EPS target of $4.20.
Achieving the 2015 earnings goal will require tight control
on costs and more cash-generating "externalisation" deals, like
the ones Soriot has already struck with Eli Lilly in
Alzheimer's and with Daiichi Sankyo for a new
constipation drug.
Given the uncertainties about a sales target stretching out
to 2023, some investors have argued management incentives should
be nailed to firm milestones in achieving this goal.
But Charles Luke, senior investment manager at Aberdeen
Asset Management, a top ten investor in AstraZeneca, is relaxed
about the current set-up of tying incentives to pipeline sales
growth, total shareholder return and maintaining the dividend.
"If they get all those right, it leads to a situation where
the company will be doing pretty well in five or 10 years time,
and having a tight focus on one particular number is not
necessarily helpful," he said.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Keith Weir)