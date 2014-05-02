BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
LONDON May 2 AstraZeneca's board was meeting on Friday morning to consider an improved $106 billion takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, two people familiar with the matter said.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman confirmed the company's board would be looking at the proposal but she declined to comment on the timing. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Anjuli Davies, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.