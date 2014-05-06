LONDON May 6 Senior management from U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm
AstraZeneca will be called before a British
parliamentary committee to answer questions on a potential
takeover deal, the committee chairman said on Tuesday.
AstraZeneca on Friday rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106.26
billion) bid from Pfizer, but the U.S. firm is expected to
pursue its efforts to acquire Britain's second-largest
pharmaceutical company.
"Are we certain that the national interest has been properly
protected?" Andrew Miller, chairman of the British Parliament's
Science and Technology Committee, told Reuters.
"It is up to them who they field as long as they field
people who have got the authority to answer questions," Miller
said, adding that the best solution would be to see the chief
executives in front of his committee.
Miller, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour party, said
the panel has no power to block the bid but that he wants "a lot
more information" on the impact on Britain's science base and
intellectual property from any potential takeover.
The British parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills
Committee will also call representatives from the two companies,
a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William Schomberg)