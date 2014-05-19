LONDON May 19 British Prime Minister David Cameron said the government would continue to talk to both Pfizer and AstraZeneca after the British drugmaker on Monday rejected a sweetened offer from the U.S. company.

"This is a matter for the companies to resolve themselves," Cameron told the BBC.

"The government quite rightly should be neutral in this. What we should do though is always be engaged with both companies - as we have been - to try and make sure that whatever the outcome, British science, British job, British manufacturing, that they get a proper and deserved attention." (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)