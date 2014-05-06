BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
LONDON May 6 Plunging AstraZeneca Plc into a disruptive merger risks destroying value, the drugmaker's chief executive told analysts on Tuesday, as he laid out a defence strategy against a $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer Inc.
"We are in a race with many of our competitors to bring our products to the marketplace as quickly as possible," said Pascal Soriot. "Anything that creates disruption has the potential to destroy value."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Tom Bergin)
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
* CEO Frank Harrison III's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $8.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, March 20 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.