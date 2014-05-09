BRIEF-NHI acquires $26.2 mln assisted living/memory care facility
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
LONDON May 9 The British government needs to be confident that any commitments made by Pfizer in a proposed takeover of AstraZeneca are binding, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Friday.
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read has already given a five-year commitment to complete AstraZeneca's new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory in Macclesfield, and put a fifth of its research staff in Britain if the deal goes ahead. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday: