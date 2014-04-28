LONDON, April 28 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer confirmed on Monday it made a bid approach to AstraZeneca in January and had contacted its British rival again on April 26 seeking to renew discussions about a takeover.

A Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca would be one of the largest ever pharmaceuticals deals. The renewed approach comes amid a wave of M&A in the sector.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Davey)