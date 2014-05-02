BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
LONDON May 2 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Friday it had raised its offer for AstraZeneca to 50 pounds ($84.47) a share, adding that the British drugmaker was reviewing the proposal.
AstraZeneca earlier rebuffed a proposal valuing it at just under $100 billion, or 46.61 pounds per share.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.