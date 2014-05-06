Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON May 6 AstraZeneca Plc, fighting off a $106 billion takeover approach from Pfizer Inc, painted a bullish picture of its new drug pipeline on Tuesday and forecast drug sales would exceed $45 billion by 2023.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker recorded sales of $25.7 billion in 2013.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Tom Bergin)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.