* Pfizer offers 55 pounds a share in "final" offer
* Says won't go hostile, only proceed with agreed deal
* Sceptical if Astra will accept deal at reasonable price
* Cash component increased to 45 percent of total
* Controversial deal would create world's No. 1 drugmaker
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 18 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
said on Sunday it had raised its offer for British rival
AstraZeneca to 69.3 billion pounds ($116.6 billion), or
55 pounds a share, and would walk away if AstraZeneca did not
accept it.
Pfizer wants to create the world's largest drugs company,
with a headquarters in New York but a tax base in Britain, where
corporate tax rates are lower than in the United States. It has
met entrenched opposition from AstraZeneca, as well as many
politicians and scientists who fear cuts to jobs and research.
The U.S. group said its new offer was final and could not be
increased. It said it would not make a hostile offer directly to
AstraZeneca shareholders and would only proceed with an offer
with the recommendation of the AstraZeneca board.
Pfizer also increased the cash element in its offer to 45
percent, with AstraZeneca shareholders set to receive 1.747
shares in the enlarged company for each of their AstraZeneca
shares and 24.76 pounds in cash.
The new offer represents a 15 percent premium over the
current value of a cash-and-share approach made on May 2 - worth
50 pounds a share at the time - which was swiftly rejected by
AstraZeneca.
Nonetheless, two analysts - Raghuram Selvaraju of Aegis
Capital and ISI Group's Mark Schoenebaum - said they believed
the sweetened offer would boost Pfizer's earnings quickly, with
Schoenebaum predicting an uplift from 2015.
Pfizer also revealed it had written to AstraZeneca's
chairman on May 16 offering 53.50 pounds a share - 40 percent in
cash - but had been told that this still substantially
undervalued the company, prompting it to make the latest
last-ditch offer.
"We believe our proposal is compelling for AstraZeneca's
shareholders and that a Pfizer-AstraZeneca combination is in the
best interests of all stakeholders," Pfizer Chief Executive Ian
Read said in a statement.
He expressed frustration at AstraZeneca's refusal to engage
in talks and urged the British company's shareholders to
pressure its board to start discussions.
"Following a conversation with AstraZeneca earlier today, we
do not believe that the AstraZeneca board is currently prepared
to recommend a deal at a reasonable price," Read said. "We
remain ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue but time for
constructive engagement is running out."
Two banking sources earlier described 55 pounds a share as
the "magic number" at which a deal could get done and Selvaraju
of Aegis said Pfizer's declaration that its offer was "final"
would concentrate minds at AstraZeneca.
"The main thing that will be likely to get AstraZeneca to
engage is that Ian Read, who is a tough guy, has basically said
this is our final offer," he said.
In the absence of further discussions or an extension of the
deadline for making a firm offer under British takeover rules,
Pfizer's proposal will expire at 5 p.m. London time on May 26.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said she had no immediate comment
on Pfizer's latest proposal, which would see Pfizer shareholders
owning 74 percent of the combined company, with AstraZeneca
shareholders holding 26 percent.
The increased offer had been widely expected. Pfizer said
last week it would consider a higher offer as it urged
AstraZeneca's board to enter talks.
DRUG PIPELINE HOPES
The British firm has laid out details of its pipeline of new
drugs and argues there is no inevitability about a Pfizer deal,
although its management also acknowledges the board would have
to consider a compelling bid.
Investors have backed AstraZeneca in rejecting 50 pounds a
share, but many have said they would want it to engage in
discussions if Pfizer came back with an improved offer. They
fear AstraZeneca shares will tumble if Pfizer walks away.
There has been a mounting political backlash against the
proposed deal in Britain, the United States and Sweden, where
AstraZeneca has half its roots.
The Swedish government launched a concerted effort on Friday
against a merger it fears will lead to cuts in science jobs and
research, echoing concerns aired by British lawmakers at two
parliamentary hearings last week and fears for U.S. jobs in
states where AstraZeneca has a large presence.
Pfizer's bid would be the largest foreign takeover of a
British firm and is opposed by many scientists and politicians
who fear it will undermine Britain's science base.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he wants more
assurances from Pfizer, and science minister David Willetts said
last week he would like to see longer guarantees on investment
than the five years currently promised by Pfizer.
The UK government has held exploratory discussions with
Brussels about strengthening its ability to force Pfizer to
honour commitments on jobs and research under European Union
rules.
But Cameron, head of the free-market Conservative Party, has
also said Britain does not want to be seen to be pulling up the
drawbridge to foreign companies.
Although Pfizer has given a five-year commitment to complete
AstraZeneca's new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory
in northern England and put a fifth of its research staff in
Britain, it has said this could be adjusted if circumstances
change "significantly".
Pfizer's Read said on Sunday: "We stand by our unprecedented
commitments to the UK government."
The tax aspects of the deal, meanwhile, have sparked anger
in the United States, where lawmakers are now considering
legislation to prevent so-called corporate inversions, under
which U.S. companies re-incorporate overseas to avoid U.S.
taxes.
Inversions have helped fuel a wave of deals in the
pharmaceuticals sector in recent months, but buying AstraZeneca
would allow Pfizer to carry out the largest such deal yet.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Michele Gershberg in New York; Editing
by Larry King, Cynthia Osterman and Eric Walsh)