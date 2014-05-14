BRIEF-NHI acquires $26.2 mln assisted living/memory care facility
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
LONDON May 14 AstraZeneca has signed a clinical study collaboration with U.S. biotech company Incyte , highlighting its desire to push ahead with drug development despite an unwanted $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer.
The agreement will test a combination of two different drugs designed to boost the immune system to help it fight tumours - AstraZeneca's MEDI4736 and Incyte's INCB24360 - in a Phase I/II clinical study, the British firm said on Wednesday.
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday: