LONDON May 6 Representatives from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will be called before a British parliamentary committee to discuss a potential takeover deal in the coming weeks, a committee spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Business, Innovation and Skills committee session will take place before May 26 and is likely to be in the next week, although a firm date had not been fixed, the spokesman said.

Last week lawmakers from the committee said they wanted to explore the impact of a potential $106 billion takeover of AstraZeneca by Pfizer on British interests. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)