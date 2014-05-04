Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON May 4 Britain should conduct an independent assessment of a potential takeover of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer , the leader of the opposition Labour party Ed Miliband said on Sunday.
"(Prime Minister) David Cameron must get an independent assessment of the impact this bid will have on the long-term science and industrial base of this country," Miliband told the BBC.
AstraZeneca rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106 billion)takeover bid from Pfizer on Friday, but the U.S. firm is expected to pursue its interest. ($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by William James; editing by Andrew Roche)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.