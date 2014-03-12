Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 12 AstraZeneca has agreed to sell its Alderley Park research site in northern England to a public-private partnership group as it moves drug discovery to a new global centre in Cambridge.
The decision to close Alderley Park was a major blow for the northwest of the country, but the latest transaction has a silver lining as new owner Manchester Science Parks plans to keep the 400-acre site as a biotechnology campus.
The site lies with within the Cheshire parliamentary constituency of British Finance Minister George Osborne, who said on Wednesday he was delighted it would continue to play a role as a centre for the life sciences industry.
The sale follows a decision last March by AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot to move drug research and development to a new site in university city Cambridge in eastern England - a world-class centre for life sciences.
Shifting research to Cambridge and creating a new global headquarters for the company in the city is the centrepiece of a major restructuring plan unveiled by Soriot last year, which also included a 10 percent cut in total staff numbers by 2016.
The overall cost of the restructuring was initially put at $2.3 billion, although the company revised this up to $2.5 billion when it presented full-year results last month.
Following the sale of the Alderley Park site, AstraZeneca said it would take pretax impairment charges of $275 million to non-core R&D expense in the first quarter of 2014 as part of the wider restructuring programme.
The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
STOCKHOLM, March 10 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they had arrested an employee of Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier on suspicion of bribing Azerbaijani officials in a 2013 rail equipment procurement deal.
