LONDON, March 12 AstraZeneca has agreed
to sell its Alderley Park research site in northern England to a
public-private partnership group as it moves drug discovery to a
new global centre in Cambridge.
The British pharmaceuticals group said it would take pretax
impairment charges of $275 million to non-core R&D expense in
the first quarter of 2014 in connection with the changes.
The new owner of the Alderley Park site, Manchester Science
Parks, plans to keep the 400-acre site as a life science and
biotechnology campus.
The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.