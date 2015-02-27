LONDON Feb 27 Drugmaker AstraZeneca has
decided to carve out its early-stage antibiotic research by
creating a stand-alone subsidiary company, as it sharpens its
focus on other therapy areas.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last year he was looking
to partner or sell its anti-infective business, which is no
longer viewed as a core area for the British drugmaker.
AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement it would invest $40
million in the new antibiotic company, which will include
early-stage products such as a drug in Phase II for gonorrhoea.
The carve-out will impact approximately 95 employees based in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
The new structure has no impact on anti-infective products
already on the market, including Merrem, Zinforo, Fluenz/Flumist
and Synagis.
