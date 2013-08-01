LONDON Aug 1 AstraZeneca is looking at
ways to leverage its capacity to make biotech drugs within its
MedImmune unit, including a possible move into so-called
biosimilars, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Pascal Soriot declined to comment, however, on whether he
might be interested in acquiring a biosimilars business such as
South Korea's Celltrion.
"We have strong capabilities at MedImmune in biologics and
essentially what we are doing is looking if we can further
leverage those capabilities in a biosimlar or bio-superior
world," he told reporters.
Shares in Celltrion rose earlier this week on rumours of
AstraZeneca's interest in the company.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
late on Wednesday that the sale of a controlling stake in
Celltrion is still in its starting stages and has not yet
produced concrete bidder names.
Celltrion got European backing for its biosimilar copycat
version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade in
June, after its founder said he would seek a buyer among
multinational drug makers for his controlling interest in the
firm.