LONDON, April 25 AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts, related to manufacturing standards at its Macclesfield facility in the north of England.

Britain's second biggest drugmaker said the approach was made on March 28 and the company was coordinating its response and intended to cooperate with the inquiry.

Chief Financial Officer Simon Lowth declined to go into further details about the case during a conference call with reporters following first-quarter results.

"It's a very early approach," he said.

The Macclesfield facility is AstraZeneca's second largest manufacturing site and its European centre for packing medicines. More than 800 people work at the site on the manufacturing, packing and distribution of drugs for 130 global markets.

The facility includes a unique production line for making Zoladex, used to treat hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate and breast, according to AstraZeneca's website.