LONDON Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca
warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again
this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug
Crestor continue to hit sales.
The British group hopes that 2017 will be the earnings
trough, but its recovery hinges on the success of new medicines
and results from a closely watched clinical trial testing a
combination of two lung cancer drugs, which investors view as
risky.
This year it expects a low to mid single-digit percentage
decline in revenue, with core earnings per share (EPS) declining
by a low to mid-teens percentage in local currency terms from
2016's level of $4.31.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)