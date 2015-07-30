LONDON, July 30 AstraZeneca revenue fell
by a smaller-than-expected 7 percent in the second quarter, as
income from spinning off assets offset generic competition to
older medicines and a strong dollar.
Quarterly sales totalled $6.3 billion, held back by cheap
copycat versions of heartburn pill Nexium, while core earnings
per share, which exclude certain items, fell 8 percent to $1.21
cents.
Industry analysts had on average forecast sales of $6.0
billion and earnings of $1.05 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)