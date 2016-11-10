Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON Nov 10 Competition from multiple generic versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor hit AstraZeneca's third-quarter sales but the drugmaker mitigated the damage with income from disposals and good growth in new products.
Revenue declined 4 percent $5.7 billion but core earnings per share (EPS), which exclude some items, rose 28 percent to $1.32, the British group said on Thursday.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue of $5.90 billion and earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.
For the full year AstraZeneca reiterated its forecast of a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core earnings at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.