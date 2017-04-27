LONDON, April 27 AstraZeneca, struggling
with loss of patents on blockbusters like cholesterol pill
Crestor, reported another quarter of falling drug sales on
Thursday as it awaits pivotal clinical trial data that may
revive its fortunes.
Despite income from disposals and external deals,
first-quarter revenue fell 12 percent to $5.4 billion, although
core earnings per share (EPS) rose 4 percent in dollar terms to
99 cents.
Industry analysts, on average, had forecast revenue of $5.4
billion and earnings of 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
So-called "externalisation" revenue, which some analysts
argue unduly flatters AstraZeneca's results, contributed $562
million, as product sales fell 13 percent.
AstraZeneca reiterated its expectation that full-year
revenue would fall at a low to mid single-digit percentage rate,
with core EPS dropping by a low to mid-teens percentage.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot believes 2017 will mark the
trough for the British group, as it starts to put generic losses
behind it and builds up sales of newer medicines, particularly
in cancer.
"The total revenue performance reflected the transitional
impact of recent patent expiries, which is expected to recede in
the second half of the year," he said.
For investors, owning AstraZeneca shares represents a major
bet on the company's oncology portfolio. It is already doing
well with new cancer pills Tagrisso and Lynparza, but the really
big opportunity lies in cancer immunotherapy.
Results from its closely watched MYSTIC immunotherapy trial
in previously untreated lung cancer patients are expected
mid-year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)