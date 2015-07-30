* Drugmaker raises revenue outlook after strong quarter
* Nexium, Crestor, diabetes hold up better than expected
* Q2 revenue $6.3 billion vs consensus $6.0 billion
* Q2 core EPS $1.21 vs consensus $1.05
* Q2 externalisation income $471 million
(Adds details on drugs, latest shares)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 30 AstraZeneca revenue fell
by a smaller-than-expected 7 percent in the second quarter, as
income from selling rights to medicines offset generic
competition to older drugs and a strong dollar.
The drugmaker increased its revenue forecast for the year
and said it now expected a low single-digit percentage decline,
against mid single-digit previously, while core earnings are
still expected to increase at a low single-digit rate.
The decision to hold the earnings outlook despite a better
revenue picture reflects accelerated investment in research and
development.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, who fended off a $118 billion
takeover attempt by Pfizer last year, is banking on a
promising pipeline of new drugs - particularly in cancer - to
revive the company's sales from 2017.
The company submitted two new oncology drugs for approval in
the quarter - AZD9291 for lung and cediranib for ovarian cancer.
AZD9291, in particular, is expected to be a major seller, with
AstraZeneca seeing potential annual sales of around $3 billion.
The company's established business is under pressure from a
slew of patient expiries but heartburn pill Nexium, which now
faces generic competition in the United States, held up better
than anticipated and also did well in Japan and emerging
markets.
Sales of cholesterol fighter Crestor and diabetes products,
which have disappointed in the past, were also stronger than
expected, while revenue from new heart drug Brilinta rose 23
percent to $144 million.
"We made good progress in the period, delivering a robust
underlying business performance," said Soriot.
Investors were cheered by the fact the earnings beat was due
to solid product sales as well as licensing deals, and the
shares had risen 2.2 percent by 0745 GMT.
Quarterly sales totalled $6.3 billion, while core earnings
per share, which exclude certain items, fell 8 percent to $1.21.
Industry analysts had on average forecast sales of $6.0
billion and earnings of $1.05 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters. A one-off tax benefit contributed to the
earnings beat.
Revenue from "externalisation", or the sale of rights to
certain drugs, amounted to $471 million in three months to June
30, with the largest chunk coming from a $450 million deal with
Celgene. Income from such deals is expected to tail off
in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jon Boyle)