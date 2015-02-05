Feb 5 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot tells reporters: * CEO says 55 pounds per share offer from Pfizer would likely never have

happened, given U.S. tax rule changes * CEO says on track to deliver 7-8 potential NME submissions in 2015-2016 * CEO says will behave like biotech company in out-licensing products * Research and development exec says 13 phase II or phase III immuno-oncology

registration studies already started or planned to start in 2015 * CEO says prime strategy in immuno-oncology is to bet on drug combinations