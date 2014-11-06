BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
Nov 6 AstraZeneca CEO and CFO, in call with analysts: * CEO says "not totally sure" how to read Ranbaxy announcement on generic
Nexium * CEO says still assuming no generic Nexium in U.S. this year * CFO says U.S. generic Nexium launch in 2014 would impact outlook but that not
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge