BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
LONDON Jan 14 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot will also tell the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the firm now has 11 new-drug programmes in late-stage Phase III testing, almost double the number a year ago, and 27 in Phase II.
The group has particularly high hopes for its cancer research, where it has started trials for immunotherapy combination treatments for which the first results are anticipated in 2014/2015.
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.