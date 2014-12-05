LONDON Dec 5 AstraZeneca said a jury in the U.S. ruled in its favour in an antitrust litigation over heartburn drug Nexium, a case brought against it by various buying groups who challenged a previous settlement.

The company said it was pleased with the jury's verdict in Massachusetts. Two cases making similar allegations are still pending in Pennyslvania, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)