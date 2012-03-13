BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, March 13 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it was suing the Food and Administration after the U.S. regulator refused to delay the market entry later this month of generic versions of top-selling antipsychotic Seroquel.
The drugmaker is seeking an injunction barring the FDA from granting final marketing approval of generic forms of the drug, whose chemical name is quetiapine, until Dec. 2, 2012, or at least until a federal court has a chance to review the agency's action. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.