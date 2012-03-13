LONDON, March 13 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it was suing the Food and Administration after the U.S. regulator refused to delay the market entry later this month of generic versions of top-selling antipsychotic Seroquel.

The drugmaker is seeking an injunction barring the FDA from granting final marketing approval of generic forms of the drug, whose chemical name is quetiapine, until Dec. 2, 2012, or at least until a federal court has a chance to review the agency's action. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)