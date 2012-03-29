March 29 A U.S. court on Thursday ruled that the formulation patent for AstraZeneca's big-selling anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR was valid and had been infringed by Mylan Inc and other companies seeking to sell cheap generic versions of the medicine.

The judgment by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey is limited to the U.S. market only, AstraZeneca said.

Seroquel XR, a longer acting version of Seroquel which also treats depression and bipolar disorder, has annual U.S. sales of about $750 million. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)