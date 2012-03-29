* US court rules that Mylan infringed Seroquel XR patent
* Ruling follows UK finding that patent was invalid
(Adds background)
March 29 A U.S. court on Thursday ruled that the
formulation patent for AstraZeneca's big-selling
anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR was valid and had been infringed
by Mylan Inc and other companies seeking to sell cheap
generic versions of the medicine.
The judgment by the U.S. District Court for the District of
New Jersey is limited to the U.S. market only, AstraZeneca said.
Britain's High Court last week found AstraZeneca's patent on
extended-release Seroquel to be invalid. That ruling is only
binding in Britain.
Seroquel XR, a longer acting version of Seroquel which also
treats depression and bipolar disorder, has annual U.S. sales of
about $750 million.
Mylan earlier this week said it had begun selling generic
versions of regular Seroquel. AstraZeneca's patents on the
extended release version of the drug will expire in 2017.
The latest patent ruling applies to Mylan as well as
drugmakers Anchen Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp
and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.
AstraZeneca last year settled its patent infringement suit
against Handa Pharmaceuticals and Accord Healthcare, granting
those companies a license to a key Seroquel XR patent effective
in late 2016.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker has been trying to switch
patients over to the newer version ahead of the arrival of
generic forms of basic Seroquel.
Worldwide annual sales of the Seroquel franchise were $5.3
billion in 2010, making the medicine the company's
second-biggest seller behind cholesterol fighter Crestor.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot and Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)