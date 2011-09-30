* Patent settlement with Handa allows copies in 2016

* Case goes to court vs other generic firms Oct. 3

* Separate Crestor patent appeal case starts Oct. 5

* AstraZeneca shares up 0.6 pct, bucking weak market (Adds further analyst comments, details, background)

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Sept 30 AstraZeneca has kicked away a short-term threat of generic competition to its anti-pyschotic drug Seroquel XR in the U.S. market, boosting prospects for a key product as times get tougher for the group.

Shares in Britain's second-biggest drugmaker were up 0.6 percent by 0855 GMT on Friday, bucking a weaker market, on news it had reached a patent settlement with Handa Pharmaceuticals, keeping the company from selling a generic form of Seroquel XR until late 2016.

Because privately held Handa was the first generics company to file for approval to market a copy of the extended-release medicine, the deal could lock other makers of generics out of the U.S. market until Handa launches.

Tim Anderson, an analyst at Bernstein, said this would mean an effective delay in the entry of generics to Seroquel XR to 2016 from 2012, which would raise his earnings per share forecasts for 2012-16 by around 5-6 percent a year.

Bernstein, like a number of other analysts, had previously assumed a launch for U.S. generics against Seroquel XR at the same time as those against the original immediate-release drug, which loses patent protection next year.

The XR formulation is a longer-acting form of Seroquel, which is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. AstraZeneca has been trying to switch patients over to the newer version ahead of the arrival of generic forms of basic Seroquel in 2012.

The two versions of the drugs have combined annual U.S. sales of about $4 billion, of which Seroquel XR accounts for roughly $750 million. Worldwide annual sales of the Seroquel franchise were $5.3 billion in 2010 -- making the products the company's second-biggest seller behind cholesterol fighter Crestor.

OTHER CHALLENGES

AstraZeneca still faces generic competition to Seroquel XR from five other generic drugmakers in a case that goes to court on Oct. 3 -- plus a sixth one that is being dealt with separately -- but by cutting a deal with first-filer Handa it has limited the threat.

The deal with Handa will allow the California company to introduce its generic form of Seroquel XR on Nov. 1, 2016, or earlier, under certain circumstances.

Mark Clark of Deutsche Bank said the news raised the chance that AstraZeneca would be free of U.S. generic competition to Seroquel XR until end-2016, but there was still considerable risk given continuing litigation with other firms.

And he noted the judge's decision from next week's patent trial might not be released until close to patent expiry on immediate-release Seroquel at the end of March next year.

Whatever the remaining threat, however, Savvas Neophytou of Panmure Gordon believes the challenge from Handa had been the most dangerous and he expects other generic companies -- notably Torrent Pharmaceuticals -- may also now settle.

The fate of the Seroquel franchise is important because AstraZeneca faces dwindling sales of other core brands as patents expire on several products, including heartburn pill Nexium.

Crestor also has an uncertain future, given the imminent arrival of generic copies of Pfizer's Lipitor in the United States, expected in November, and continued patent lawsuits.

AstraZeneca last year saw off a patent challenge to Crestor but generics companies are seeking to reverse that ruling in a case that will go to appeal before a U.S. court on Oct. 5. Analysts at Jefferies believe AstraZeneca has a 75 percent chance of prevailing in the Crestor appeal and preserving U.S. exclusivity on the medicine until 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Dan Lalor)