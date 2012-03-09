(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
LONDON, March 9 U.S. regulators have
rejected a move by AstraZeneca that could have delayed
the entry of generic versions of its top-selling antipsychotic
Seroquel onto the U.S. market later this month.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Friday the Food
and Drug Administration had denied its Citizen Petitions
requesting the agency withhold finally approving any generic
with labeling that did not have certain warning language
required for its branded version.
Generic copies of the original instant-release form of
Seroquel, or quetiapine, are due to hit the U.S. market on March
26 when AstraZeneca's patent expires.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)