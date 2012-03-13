* Legal move to delay generics viewed as long shot

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, March 13 AstraZeneca is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a last-ditch attempt to delay the market entry later this month of generic versions of its top-selling antipsychotic Seroquel.

The unexpected lawsuit was seen by analysts as a long shot but, if successful, the move could postpone a major generic hit for Britain's second biggest drugmaker.

The company is seeking an injunction barring the FDA from granting final marketing approval of generic forms of Seroquel, whose chemical name is quetiapine, until Dec. 2, 2012, or at least until a federal court has a chance to review the agency's action.

Sandy Walsh, a spokeswoman for the FDA, said the agency did not comment on pending litigation.

Last week, the FDA denied AstraZeneca's Citizen Petitions requesting it withhold approving any generic that did not carry the same warnings required for its branded version. The warnings relate to the risk of hyperglycaemia, or high blood sugar, and suicidal thoughts.

Generic copies of the original instant-release (IR) form of Seroquel are due to hit the U.S. market on March 26 when AstraZeneca's patent expires - an event that will have a significant impact on both sales and profits.

AstraZeneca is currently budgeting for a 2012 revenue fall at the group level of more than 10 percent, in large part as a result of loss of exclusivity on Seroquel in both the United States and Europe.

Savvas Neophytou, an analyst at Panmure Gordon, said every month the company was able to keep out generics should translate into an earnings per share boost of around 2 percent.

"Obviously this aggressive stance is not without risk, as the agency may decide the company is being frivolous in its defence of its patents, but AstraZeneca has a very good track record of defending its IP (intellectual property), so today's lawsuit would have been examined carefully," he said.

Neophytou currently forecasts that U.S. revenue from Seroquel IR will halve this year to $1.65 billion as cheap generics erode sales.

Seroquel is a particularly profitable medicine for the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. Analysts at Berenberg estimate its loss could knock more than 300 basis points off the group's pre-R&D margin, pushing it down to around 51 percent in 2012 from 54 percent in 2011.

With acid reflux treatment Nexium also facing U.S. generics in 2014 and top-selling cholesterol fighter Crestor losing patent protection in 2016, AstraZeneca is stepping up the drive to buy in replacement products through a series of acquisitions.

AstraZeneca shares were flat at midsession in a little changed European market for pharmaceutical stocks. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Elaine Hardcastle)