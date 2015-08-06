LONDON Aug 6 AstraZeneca expanded its
push into cancer immunotherapy on Thursday by striking a deal
potentially worth more than $500 million with Sosei's
biotech unit Heptares, giving it rights to an experimental
treatment.
AstraZeneca said it would pay an initial $10 million for
exclusive global rights to HTL-1071, a so-called adenosine A2A
receptor antagonist, and could pay more than $500 million if the
product is a commercial success.
The companies will also collaborate to discover further A2A
receptor-blocking compounds for use in cancer immunotherapy.
AstraZeneca is betting on new cancer treatments to revive
its fortunes as older medicines go off patent.
British-based Heptares specialises in work on an important
class of proteins known as G-protein-coupled receptors, or
GPCRs, which serve as a main conduit for chemicals to get past a
cell's membrane and be taken up by a cell.
It was acquired by Japan's Sosei in February for up to $400
million.
The importance of GPCRs was recognised in 2012 when the
Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to two American scientists
who pioneered research in the field.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)