STOCKHOLM May 8 Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik
Reinfeldt said he was worried Swedish jobs at AstraZeneca
could be lost if its U.S. rival Pfizer succeeds
in buying it, Swedish news agency TT reported.
Reinfeldt said on Thursday that Pfizer had disappointed
Sweden before, referring to its 2002 acquisition of Pharmacia.
"We have negative experiences from Pharmacia. There were
promises that it would mean jobs and operations in Sweden that
we don't think were honoured. It makes us feel great concern for
jobs and resources for research," TT quoted Reinfeldt as saying.
AstraZeneca, which was created through a 1999 merger between
Britain's Zeneca and Sweden's Astra, has around 5,900 employees
in Sweden out of roughly 51,500 globally, according to its
website.
AstraZeneca's board has rejected a $106 billion offer from
Pfizer, a potential deal that causing political concern in
Britain as well.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)