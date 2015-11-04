(Adds AstraZeneca's comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
Nov 4 Drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc
and Cephalon, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, reached a multistate accord on Wednesday
over civil charges they overbilled state Medicaid programs, the
New York Attorney General announced.
The settlement with the states comes after the U.S. Justice
Department settled parallel civil charges with both companies in
July.
The $54 million to be collectively paid was previously
announced by the Justice Department. Of that amount, AstraZeneca
is responsible for $46.5 million and Cephalon for $7.5 million.
"AstraZeneca makes no concessions or admissions of fault in
the settlement agreement and its price reporting decisions were
undertaken in good faith," the company said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
AstraZeneca said it was in the company's "best interest" to
resolve the matter.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the New
York State Medicaid Program will collect nearly $7.5 million
from AstraZeneca and a little more than $996,000 from Cephalon
as part of the deal.
"Many New Yorkers rely on Medicaid for essential health care
services, and when companies overcharge Medicaid, it harms
taxpayers and patients alike," he said in a statement.
Drug manufacturers are required to pay quarterly rebates to
state Medicaid programs that provide coverage for the cost of
the drugs. The rebates are based on the average manufacturer's
price.
Higher average prices generally translate into higher
rebates.
The federal government and the states alleged AstraZeneca
and Cephalon treated certain fees to wholesalers as "discounts,"
effectively discounting the average manufacturer's price
reported to the government and thereby lowering the rebates they
were required to pay.
The settlement with AstraZeneca covered all 50 states, while
Cephalon covered most states.
The case was triggered by Ronald Streck, a whistleblower who
filed complaints in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Pennsylvania.
