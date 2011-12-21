JAKARTA Dec 21 Benakat Petroleum Energy
, an Indonesian oil and gas firm, is acquiring Astrindo
Mahakarya Indonesia, a company providing coal mining
infrastructure services, for up to $600 million.
"The acquisition is in line with the company's business
development strategy ... Conditional Sales and Purchase
Agreement (CSPA) has been signed on 19 December 2011," said
Michael Wong, BIPI's Finance Director in a company statement.
Benakat's coal-handling capacity will be more than 70
million tons per year, Wong said. The acquisition is expected to
boost the company's net profit around $80 million in 2012 and
$180 million in 2013, he added.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)