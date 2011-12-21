JAKARTA Dec 21 Benakat Petroleum Energy , an Indonesian oil and gas firm, is acquiring Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, a company providing coal mining infrastructure services, for up to $600 million.

"The acquisition is in line with the company's business development strategy ... Conditional Sales and Purchase Agreement (CSPA) has been signed on 19 December 2011," said Michael Wong, BIPI's Finance Director in a company statement.

Benakat's coal-handling capacity will be more than 70 million tons per year, Wong said. The acquisition is expected to boost the company's net profit around $80 million in 2012 and $180 million in 2013, he added. (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)