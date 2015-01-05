BRIEF-Soitec says ends patent lawsuit with SiGen
* says it and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to dispute over the importation and sale in the U.S. of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers
Jan 5 Astro SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Friday it decided to admonish Astro SA and request the company to sign an agreement with authorized advisor until Jan. 12
* WSE to suspend trading of its shares from Jan. 14 if the company fails to sign agreement with an authorized advisor
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a ruling that upheld a New York law barring retailers from charging more to customers buying with credit cards, sending the case back to a lower court to decide on free speech grounds, not as price regulation.