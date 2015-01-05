Jan 5 Astro SA :

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Friday it decided to admonish Astro SA and request the company to sign an agreement with authorized advisor until Jan. 12

* WSE to suspend trading of its shares from Jan. 14 if the company fails to sign agreement with an authorized advisor

