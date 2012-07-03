SINGAPORE, July 3 Malaysian pay TV operator
Astro All Asia Networks has hired Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise on an
initial public offering in Kuala Lumpur to raise at least $1
billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
One of the sources said the deal size could reach as much as
$1.5 billion.
Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan plans to re-list Astro All
Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that would give the
pay-TV firm a market capitalisation of up to 15 billion ringgit
($4.7 billion), sources had told Reuters.
The firm is targeting a listing in the week starting Sept
17, one of the sources said.
CIMB and Maybank have already hired for
the deal, sources said.
The banks either declined to comment or were not available
to comment.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Daniel Stanton and Yantoultra Ngui;
Editing by Kevin Lim)