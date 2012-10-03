* IPO priced at top end of indicative range-source
* Takes 2012 IPO issuance in Malaysia to $7.3 bln
* Confirms Malaysia as key market for Asia-Pacific IPOs
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 Pay-TV firm Astro Malaysia
Holdings Bhd priced its initial public offering at the top end
of an indicative range, a source said, raising $1.5 billion and
highlighting Malaysia's emergence as Asia's top IPO destination
this year.
Astro, controlled by Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda
Krishnan, set the IPO price at 3 ringgit per share, one source
with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday, after gauging
institutional investor demand at 2.70 to 3.00 ringgit.
The deal will take Malaysia's IPO issuance in 2012 to about
$7.3 billion, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all new
listings in Asia-Pacific.
The wave of IPOs that has swept through the country this
year stems from a confluence of factors, including several
government privatisations and a strengthening Southeast Asian
economy that has stoked interest from a captive domestic
investor base and global fund managers.
The IPO is Malaysia's third biggest in 2012 -- after Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's $3.3 billion offering
and IHH Healthcare Bhd's $2.1 billion flotation -- and
the year's sixth largest worldwide, as the country defies the
gloom elsewhere that saw several IPOs pulled due to a lack of
investor interest.
"The book is multiple times covered across the range with a
good mix of international long only and hedge funds as well as
domestic accounts," the source told Reuters earlier on
Wednesday.
Astro, which is relisting after it was privatised in 2010,
will debut on the local bourse Oct. 19. At the finalised price,
Malaysia's biggest pay-TV firm will have a market value of 15.36
billion ringgit ($5.02 billion), nearly double the 8.3 billion
ringgit it was worth at the 4.30 ringgit per share privatisation
price.
The IPO of up to 1.52 billion shares has attracted strong
interest from a cast of 16 cornerstone investors including U.S.
hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management.
Malaysian IPO issuance of $7.3 billion so far in 2012, is
well up on about $1.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Eight of the 12 IPOs this year are trading in positive
territory, with the largest offerings, Felda and IHH, up 14.3
percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.
Astro's IPO is being handled by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd
. Several foreign banks are also advisers, including
UBS AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.