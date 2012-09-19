* Malaysia's third-largest IPO this year after Felda, IHH
* Astro secures 16 cornerstone investors
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Pay TV firm Astro Malaysia
Holdings Bhd has set an indicative price range for its $1.5
billion listing and lined up 16 cornerstone investors for what
could be the country's third-biggest initial public offering
this year.
Astro, controlled by Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda
Krishnan, set an indicative price range of 2.70-3.00 ringgit per
share for institutional investors for its IPO that could raise
up to 4.56 billion ringgit ($1.5 billion), two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
The institutional book for Astro will open on Wednesday,
said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the
deals were not yet public.
Cornerstone investors placed bids for more than 70 percent
of the institutional shares as of last Thursday, the other
source said, underscoring the growing interest in Malaysian
deals and the emergence of Southeast Asian capital markets.
"They have secured 16 cornerstones," said a third source,
declining to identify the investors as they may still change
their plans.
Cornerstones such as big money managers or sovereign wealth
funds back many Asian listings, committing to buy large,
guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which
they will not sell their shares.
The Astro IPO, expected to be listed by end-September or
early October, would follow a $3.3 billion share sale by Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in June and IHH
Healthcare Bhd's $2.1 billion IPO in July.
Malaysia, where the government has a heavy hand in the
economy and the equity market is dominated by local investors
and large domestic pension funds, has defied a gloomy trend
elsewhere that saw several IPOs pulled due to a lack of investor
interest.
Equity issuance in Malaysia stands at about $7.9 billion
year-to-date, compared with $3.9 billion last year, and the
shares of Malaysian IPOs this year have gained 17 percent on
average since the companies were listed, according to Thomson
Reuters publication IFR.
Astro is offering up to 1.52 billion shares in its IPO, of
which 597.69 million shares will be offered to indigenous
so-called bumiputra investors, 661.75 million to institutional
investors, and the balance to retail investors.
Based on the indicative price range, the total 1.52 billion
shares offered could be worth 4.1 billion-4.56 billion ringgit.
Astro officials couldn't be immediately reached for comment
by phone on Wednesday.
Ananda, who owns telecom and energy companies, is relisting
Astro after it was privatised in 2010 in a deal that valued it
at around $2.8 billion.
The deal is being handled by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd
. Several foreign banks are also advisers, including
UBS AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co