KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 The institutional offer of
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd's $1.5 billion initial share sale
has been oversubscribed by more than 20 times, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The institutional offering of up to 315.75 million shares,
or 20.8 percent of the total offering, has been mostly
subscribed at the higher end of an indicative price range of
2.70-3.00 ringgit per share, the sources said.
Based on the indicative range, the total 1.52 billion shares
offered could be worth 4.1 billion-4.56 billion ringgit ($1.33
billion-$1.48 billion), according to Reuters calculations. The
institutional book is expected to close on Oct. 3, with listing
scheduled on Oct. 19, according to its prospectus.
Astro is controlled by Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda
Krishnan, who has investments in telecom and energy assets.
The deal is being handled by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd
. Several foreign banks are also advisers, including
UBS AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co