KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd,
the country's largest pay-TV firm, has priced its initial public
offering at the top of its indicative range, one source with
knowledge of the deal said, to raise about $1.5 billion in
Malaysia's third-largest IPO this year.
Astro, controlled by Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda
Krishnan, set the IPO price at 3 ringgit per share, the source
said on early Thursday, after gauging institutional investor
demand at 2.70 to 3.00 ringgit.
The IPO is being handled by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd
. Several foreign banks are also advisers, including
UBS AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.