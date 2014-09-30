BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Sept 30 Astro SA :
* Lowers FY 2013 earnings estimates due to slower development of portal Oognet and difficulties to obtain funds from EU subsidy
* Sees FY 2013 revenue of 2.9 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2013 net loss of 385,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
TORONTO, March 17 Karim Baratov, the 22-year-old Kazakh-Canadian dual citizen accused of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo accounts that the United States says was orchestrated by Russian spies, is a "political scapegoat," his lawyer said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.