MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Asur, an airport operator, reported a 12.6 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher passenger traffic.
Asur , which operates nine airports in southern Mexico, said it notched profits of 409.07 million pesos ($31.8 million), in line with estimates, compared with 363.45 million pesos in the same quarter last year.
Revenue grew by 16.5 percent to 1.22 billion pesos, Asur said, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 17.8 percent to 691.8 million pesos.
Asur shares rose nearly 3 percent to hit a record intraday-high of 130.73 pesos as the benchmark IPC stock index slipped.
On Tuesday, U.S agriculture mammoth Archer Daniels Midland said it had agreed deal to sell it's stake in Mexican corn miller Gruma to Asur chairman Fernando Chico Pardo.
