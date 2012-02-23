* Q4 profit 422 mln pesos vs 278 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 16 pct at 1.4 bln pesos

* Passenger traffic up 11.6 pct

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's fourth-quarter profit rose 52 percent, helped by a jump in passenger traffic.

The company, known locally as Asur, earned 422 million pesos ($30 million), compared with 278 million pesos in the same period last year.

Passenger traffic increased 11.6 percent from the year-earlier quarter, the company said.

Revenue rose 16 percent to 1.4 billion pesos.

Asur shares were up 0.5 percent at 87.79 pesos in local trading.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)