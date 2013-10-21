BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its third-quarter profit rose 24.9 percent, boosted by rising passenger traffic.
The company, known as Asur , earned 510.9 million pesos ($38.8 million) in the quarter, compared with 409.1 million pesos during the third quarter of 2012.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 16.4 percent to 805.5 million pesos, the company said.
Asur added that revenue rose by 7.2 percent to 1.31 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 10.7 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.